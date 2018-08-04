Dr. Elie Hage-Korban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hage-Korban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Hage-Korban, MD
Dr. Elie Hage-Korban, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Kenzie, TN. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Hardin Medical Center, Henderson County Community Hospital, Jackson-madison County General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett, West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital.
Locations
McKenzie205A Hospital Dr, Mc Kenzie, TN 38201 Directions (731) 512-0104
Adamsville335 Us Highway 64, Adamsville, TN 38310 Directions (731) 512-0104
Dyersburg1716 Parr Ave Ste C, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 512-0104
Alliance Medical Clinic PC17 Centre Plaza Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 968-0984
Lexington9486 Highway 412 W, Lexington, TN 38351 Directions (731) 512-0104Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Cvc Pllc1535 Parr Ave, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 513-5701
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
- Hardin Medical Center
- Henderson County Community Hospital
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
- West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital
- Aetna
- Humana
Wonderful treatment being given from his entire team. He listens and executes a perfect plan to improve cardiac health. When he addresses the situation he and his staff look at all health factors that could be causing issues. Amazing doctor and Amazing staff!!!
About Dr. Elie Hage-Korban, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1679511026
Education & Certifications
- Mi State University College Human Med
- American University of Beirut
