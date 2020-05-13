Overview

Dr. Elie Haddad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Haddad works at RICHARD E TANNENBAUM, M.D. PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.