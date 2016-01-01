Dr. Gindi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elie Gindi, MD
Overview
Dr. Elie Gindi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Gindi works at
Locations
-
1
Ronald Sue MD2080 Century Park E Ste 1605, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 553-5535Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gindi?
About Dr. Elie Gindi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245289412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gindi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gindi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gindi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gindi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gindi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gindi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.