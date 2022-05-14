Dr. Elie Elias, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Elias, DPM
Overview
Dr. Elie Elias, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 850 Brainard Rd, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 473-0550
-
2
Sagamore Hills885 W Aurora Rd Ste 4 Bldg 2, Northfield, OH 44067 Directions (330) 468-0120
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American CareSource
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Ohio
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- PEHP
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Really cares about his patience, and spends enough time with you.
About Dr. Elie Elias, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1174938872
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- John Carroll University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.