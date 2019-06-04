Overview

Dr. Elie El Hage, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sunset Valley, TX. They completed their residency with Aegd Residensy At Baylor In Dallas



Dr. El Hage works at Excel Dental Care in Sunset Valley, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.