Dr. Elie Dumeny Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Dumeny Jr works at Northwest Pediatrics in Miami, FL with other offices in Dania, FL and North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.