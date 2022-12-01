Dr. Elie Chahla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Chahla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elie Chahla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their residency with Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Chahla works at
Locations
Digestive Consultants224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 410, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 685-7795
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a top notch class Doctor. Takes his time, very thorough. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Elie Chahla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1205082633
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahla works at
Dr. Chahla has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chahla speaks Arabic and French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.