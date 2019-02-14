Dr. Elie Benaim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benaim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Benaim, MD
Overview
Dr. Elie Benaim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Dallas.
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Medical City Hospital of Dallas Office7777 Forest Ln Ste A230, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor, great bedside manner.
About Dr. Elie Benaim, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Med School
- Hospital Universitario de Caracas
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benaim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benaim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benaim has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benaim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benaim speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Benaim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benaim.
