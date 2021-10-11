Overview

Dr. Elie Azrak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Azrak works at SSM Health Heart And Vascular in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Hypertension, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.