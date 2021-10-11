Dr. Elie Azrak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Azrak, MD
Overview
Dr. Elie Azrak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
SSM Health Heart & Vascular Care12266 De Paul Dr Ste 205, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 218-2300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The wait time was very short, Dr. Azrak has great communication skills. He is a good listener, He explained reasons why I need to take many medications. He makes me feel comfortable during office visits. I would highly recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Elie Azrak, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1962495952
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Aleppo Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azrak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azrak accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azrak has seen patients for Secondary Hypertension, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azrak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azrak speaks Arabic and French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Azrak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azrak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azrak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azrak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.