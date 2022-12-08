Dr. Elie Abed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Abed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elie Abed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Abed works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Heart Institute9228 S Mingo Rd Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 592-0999
-
2
Oklahoma Heart Institute1265 S Utica Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abed?
I've been a type 2 diabetic for 17 years. For the past 6 years, I've really struggled. I was floating in the upper 9% and stuck at 10% for the year prior to seeing Dr. Abed. At my first appointment he told me he was going to get me down to 6.5%. I was cautiously optimistic. I honestly felt like that was a long shot. After 6 months in Dr. Abed's care, my A1C is down to 6.8% and I've lost 35 pounds! I feel so much better and my entire outlook on life has changed. The work was 50/50. I followed his plan and took the medications as prescribed. He also got me on a continuous glucose monitor which has helped me change my eating habits over time because I can see how food affects me hours after I eat. I'm now looking forward to continuously lowering my A1C and other lab stats as I move toward a healthier life.
About Dr. Elie Abed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1235579202
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai St Lukes West
- Hotel Dieu De France Hospital
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abed works at
Dr. Abed has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abed speaks Arabic and French.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Abed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.