Overview

Dr. Elicia Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN and Auburn, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.