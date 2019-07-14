Overview

Dr. Elias Zias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zias works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.