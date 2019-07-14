See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Elias Zias, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elias Zias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Zias works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jerome L Shupack MD
    530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-6514
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Pericardial Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Pericardial Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2019
    'He is a master at what he does. One of the best cardiologists/surgeons in NYU and maybe even New York. He saved my life with a 5-bypass surgery, and he made us feel so confident and safe that we walked in and out with a smile. But the best part of all is that beyond his profession, he is a good person inside too. Thank you Dr. Zias'
    Georgios Hrissohoidis — Jul 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elias Zias, MD
    About Dr. Elias Zias, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104879832
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Wcmc-Ny Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
