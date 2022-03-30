See All Urologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Elias Wehbi, MD

Urology
4.3 (12)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elias Wehbi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Wehbi works at Columbia Emergency Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miller Childrens Hospital
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Herpes Simplex Screening
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Herpes Simplex Screening

Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 30, 2022
    He was very knowledgeable, attentive, answered every single question and made sure we have his personal contact info in case of any emergencies. As a parent, I felt I was in great hands! Thanks Dr. Wehbi!!!!
    Setare Maal — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Elias Wehbi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568803013
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wehbi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wehbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wehbi works at Columbia Emergency Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wehbi’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehbi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehbi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

