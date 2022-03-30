Dr. Wehbi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias Wehbi, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Wehbi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Wehbi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wehbi?
He was very knowledgeable, attentive, answered every single question and made sure we have his personal contact info in case of any emergencies. As a parent, I felt I was in great hands! Thanks Dr. Wehbi!!!!
About Dr. Elias Wehbi, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1568803013
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wehbi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wehbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wehbi works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehbi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehbi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.