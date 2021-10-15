Overview

Dr. Elias Tarakji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They completed their fellowship with Wayne St U



Dr. Tarakji works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Glendora, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.