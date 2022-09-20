Overview

Dr. Elias Skaf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Skaf works at Cardiology Associates in Port Huron, MI with other offices in Harbor Beach, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.