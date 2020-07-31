Overview

Dr. Elias Saikali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Saikali works at North Florida Medical Associates Inc in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.