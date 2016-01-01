Overview

Dr. Elias Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Luque Chiropractic Inc in Watsonville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.