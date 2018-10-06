Overview

Dr. Elias Purow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Purow works at Victory Medical Services Pllc in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.