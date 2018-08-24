Dr. Elias Nemeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Nemeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Nemeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Peoples College Of Medical Sciences Research Centre, Barkut-Ul-Lah Uni and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Nemeh works at
Locations
Jefferson Health151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 301, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Directions (215) 871-6693
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love him! He makes you feel comfortable! He's so sweet. Best Doctor !!!
About Dr. Elias Nemeh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Polish
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Peoples College Of Medical Sciences Research Centre, Barkut-Ul-Lah Uni
Dr. Nemeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemeh accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nemeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nemeh works at
Dr. Nemeh speaks Arabic and Polish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
