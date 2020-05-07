Overview

Dr. Elias Mualin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mualin works at Elias Jose Mualin in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.