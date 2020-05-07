Dr. Elias Mualin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mualin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Mualin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Florida Woman Care LLC450 N Park Rd Ste 202, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (672) 210-8539
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excelente y Muy Profesional, despues de haberlo calificado mal por un malentendido ocurrido por la asistente del doctor, personalmente me llamo para disculparse y arreglar de inmediato el problema.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134290539
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center The
- University of Florida
- Florida International University
Dr. Mualin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mualin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mualin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mualin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mualin.
