Dr. Elias Michaelides, MD

Neurotology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elias Michaelides, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Michaelides works at Yale Maternal Fetal Medicine in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yale University Department of Neurosurgery
    333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2593
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques) 
Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques)  Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Congenital ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endolymphatic Mastoid Shunt Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Inner Ear Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
Vestibular Schwanoma Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Has kept me in the decision and informed from the start of treatment
    — Apr 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elias Michaelides, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043248503
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan Ear Institute
    Internship
    • Med College Va
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elias Michaelides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michaelides has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michaelides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michaelides works at Yale Maternal Fetal Medicine in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Michaelides’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaelides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaelides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaelides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaelides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

