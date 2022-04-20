Dr. Elias Michaelides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Michaelides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elias Michaelides, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Michaelides works at
Locations
Yale University Department of Neurosurgery333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2593Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Has kept me in the decision and informed from the start of treatment
About Dr. Elias Michaelides, MD
- Neurotology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043248503
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Ear Institute
- Med College Va
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
