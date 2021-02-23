Dr. Elias Kiwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Kiwan, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Kiwan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lebanese U Fac Med Scis and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Kiwan works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Medical Group1020 29th St Ste 680, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiwan?
Best doctor - truly. I was under his care from 2013 for several years. He brings honesty, humor and care to his work. He was there for my mom and helped me find my strength. It was extremely hard for me to trust other doctors after his care. He works hard and cares hard. Sets the bar high.
About Dr. Elias Kiwan, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790875276
Education & Certifications
- U Ar Med Sci
- U Ar Med Sci
- U Ar Med Sci
- Lebanese U Fac Med Scis
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiwan works at
Dr. Kiwan has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.