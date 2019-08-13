Overview

Dr. Elias Kassab, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Garden City Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Kassab works at Dearborn Cardiology in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Hyperlipidemia and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.