Dr. Hohlastos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias Hohlastos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elias Hohlastos, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Hohlastos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 535-7665
-
2
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern Pavilion B1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8080
-
3
Northwestern Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-0560Thursday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
4
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hohlastos?
Dr.Hohlastos has great bedside manner,very knowledgeable, and explained procedure in a Clear and understandable way. Did a great job
About Dr. Elias Hohlastos, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780830539
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hohlastos accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hohlastos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hohlastos works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hohlastos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hohlastos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hohlastos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hohlastos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.