Dr. Elias Hilal, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Hilal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Locations
Professional Building490 E North Ave Ste 515, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 681-2300
Hilal & Arena PC1350 Locust St Ste 309, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! Could not have had a better experience with Dr. Hilal! He is an expert at what he does. My procedure turned out way better than anticipated. He’s very sweet and knowledgeable. Never had to wait long to be seen either as seen in another review. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Elias Hilal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891744926
Education & Certifications
- Sloan-Kettering Meml Hosp
- Amer U Medical Center
- Amer U Beirut
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hilal speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilal.
