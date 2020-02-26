Dr. Elias Gikas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Gikas, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Gikas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Gikas works at
Locations
Swedish Covenant Hospital5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-6525Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
- 2 410 E Lincoln Hwy Ste 101, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 462-5545
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just had a rhinoplasty done by Dr. Gikas within 2 weeks from my initial appointment. I don't have enough words to express how thankful, happy, and amazed I am with the result. I realize that I've never been in love with anything else more than I am now with my nose after this surgery. I can't stop starring at the mirror and tell myself how priceless I am. I highly recommend Dr. Gikas services if you want to have everything done on a professional level and timely matter. My nose is a piece of art and he is the one who created it. Cheri is his assistant who will make you feel comfortable during the whole process. I am very grateful and will highly recommend!
About Dr. Elias Gikas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1376587030
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Plastic Surgery - Mount Zion Hospital
- Mount Zion Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of California At Berkeley
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gikas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gikas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gikas speaks Greek.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gikas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gikas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gikas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gikas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.