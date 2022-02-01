Overview

Dr. Elias Ghandour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle, Cali and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Ghandour works at Matthew P. Soape, M.D. in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.