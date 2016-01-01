See All Vascular Surgeons in Turnersville, NJ
Dr. Elias Fakhoury, DO

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (79)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elias Fakhoury, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Fakhoury works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Turnersville, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste N2, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Voorhees Specialty Care - Vascular Surgery
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 79 ratings
Patient Ratings (79)
5 Star
(60)
4 Star
(13)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Elias Fakhoury, DO

  • Vascular Surgery
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • 1922448539
Education & Certifications

  • University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Nova Southeastern University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elias Fakhoury, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakhoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fakhoury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fakhoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

79 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakhoury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakhoury.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakhoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakhoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

