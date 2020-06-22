Dr. Elias Dalloul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalloul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Dalloul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elias Dalloul, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Crawford Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Greene County General Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Dalloul works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Group2723 S 7th St Ste A, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-8164Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Crawford Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Greene County General Hospital
- Paris Community Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalloul?
I love Dr.Dalloul. He is very kind and takes his time with his patients and talks to the patient. He is wonderful. Always has a smile. Yes I would recommend him to family. My son-in-law told me about Dr. Dalloul. He listens and answers any questions you have. His staff is friendly too. He does not rush you at any time. You will feel very comfortable with him.
About Dr. Elias Dalloul, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316910912
Education & Certifications
- Damascus Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalloul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalloul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalloul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalloul works at
Dr. Dalloul has seen patients for Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalloul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalloul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalloul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalloul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalloul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.