Dr. Elias Dakwar, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elias Dakwar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Dakwar works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    3100 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5133
  3. 3
    Tampa Gen Hosp Neuroscience ICU
    1 Tampa General Cir Ste 5K5, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7000
  4. 4
    University of South Florida Department of Urology
    2 Tampa General Cir Fl 7, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 259-0821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acrodysplasia Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Dec 11, 2022
    According to my recent experience with Dr. Elias Dakwar and his staff, they provide an excellent service at their Cleveland Clinic location. Dr. Dakwar himself is very professional, knowledgeable, an with an incomparable level of expertise in neurosurgery and spinal deformities. He is a physician you can trust for your spinal issues. I recommend him 100%
    SANTIAGO TEJADA — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Elias Dakwar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1801095609
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shriners Hosp Chldrn
    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elias Dakwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dakwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dakwar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dakwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dakwar has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dakwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dakwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dakwar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dakwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dakwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

