Dr. Elias Dakwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elias Dakwar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Dakwar works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Florida3100 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5133
-
3
Tampa Gen Hosp Neuroscience ICU1 Tampa General Cir Ste 5K5, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000
-
4
University of South Florida Department of Urology2 Tampa General Cir Fl 7, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0821
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
According to my recent experience with Dr. Elias Dakwar and his staff, they provide an excellent service at their Cleveland Clinic location. Dr. Dakwar himself is very professional, knowledgeable, an with an incomparable level of expertise in neurosurgery and spinal deformities. He is a physician you can trust for your spinal issues. I recommend him 100%
About Dr. Elias Dakwar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1801095609
Education & Certifications
- Shriners Hosp Chldrn
- University of South Florida
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
