Dr. Elias Dakwar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Dakwar works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.