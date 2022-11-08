Overview

Dr. Elias Dabul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Dabul works at Gastro Health in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.