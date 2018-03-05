Dr. Elias Mizrahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizrahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Mizrahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elias Mizrahi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mizrahi works at
Locations
-
1
Jackson Medical Group Specialty Physicians100 NW 170th St Ste 410, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 654-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mizrahi?
I recently had the gastric sleeve surgery on Feb. 27 2018. I couldn't have asked for a better surgeon. Thank you Dr. Chousleb. Your staff from the surgery coordinator, Nurse Practitioner, and all the nurses at Jackson North, made my procedure smooth sailing.
About Dr. Elias Mizrahi, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1437303658
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Anahuac University / School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizrahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizrahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizrahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mizrahi works at
Dr. Mizrahi has seen patients for Obesity, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizrahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mizrahi speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizrahi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizrahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizrahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizrahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.