See All Psychiatrists in Lawrence, KS
Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA.

Dr. Chediak IV works at Elias Chediak MD PA in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hiten Soni, MD
Dr. Hiten Soni, MD
8 (80)
View Profile
Heather Fiore, RD
Heather Fiore, RD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Elias Chediak M.d. P.A.
    601 Missouri St Ste 1, Lawrence, KS 66044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 841-7430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chediak IV?

    Mar 24, 2017
    Love love love dr. Chediak
    Fattin in Lawrence ks — Mar 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chediak IV to family and friends

    Dr. Chediak IV's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chediak IV

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD.

    About Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528060878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chediak IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chediak IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chediak IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chediak IV works at Elias Chediak MD PA in Lawrence, KS. View the full address on Dr. Chediak IV’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chediak IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chediak IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chediak IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chediak IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.