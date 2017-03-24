Overview

Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA.



Dr. Chediak IV works at Elias Chediak MD PA in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.