Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA.
Dr. Chediak IV works at
Locations
Elias Chediak M.d. P.A.601 Missouri St Ste 1, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 841-7430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Love love love dr. Chediak
About Dr. Elias Chediak IV, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1528060878
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Under 10 minutes
Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
they do offer telehealth services
Dr. Chediak IV works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chediak IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
