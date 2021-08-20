Dr. Elias Chalhub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalhub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Chalhub, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Chalhub, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1601 Center St # 84, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 660-5108
-
2
Stanton Road Clinic575 Stanton Rd, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chalhub?
Great!
About Dr. Elias Chalhub, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1922043421
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalhub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalhub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalhub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalhub. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalhub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalhub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalhub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.