Dr. Elias Bonaros Jr, MD

Cardiology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elias Bonaros Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Bonaros Jr works at Cardiovascular Consultants in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Hyde Park Office
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 411, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 327-0001
    St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center
    100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 327-0001
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 05, 2020
    Dr Bonaros has been our family cardiologist for about 10 years now. He is patient,caring and very informative. He pays close attention to my parents and I have complete trust in him. He also works well with all our other doctors to get a complete picture of our health. We love him and appreciate him greatly!
    About Dr. Elias Bonaros Jr, MD

    Cardiology
    24 years of experience
    English, French
    1720067531
    Education & Certifications

    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
