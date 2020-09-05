Dr. Elias Bonaros Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonaros Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Bonaros Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
New Hyde Park Office3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 411, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0001
St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 327-0001Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bonaros has been our family cardiologist for about 10 years now. He is patient,caring and very informative. He pays close attention to my parents and I have complete trust in him. He also works well with all our other doctors to get a complete picture of our health. We love him and appreciate him greatly!
About Dr. Elias Bonaros Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonaros Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonaros Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonaros Jr has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonaros Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonaros Jr speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonaros Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonaros Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonaros Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonaros Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.