Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias Ayoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elias Ayoub, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Elias Ayoub M.d.apc11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 303, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 862-5160
- 2 3650 South St Ste 202, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 630-3340
-
3
Pih Health Hospital - Downey11500 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-5000
-
4
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 862-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome lil wait but he’s great he removed 40 polyps my nose First met said need b removed I’m much better after short few days I’m 70 was nervous glad over feel new again
About Dr. Elias Ayoub, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
