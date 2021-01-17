Overview

Dr. Elias Arous, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Arous works at Vascular Care Group in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Bypass, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.