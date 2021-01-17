Dr. Elias Arous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Arous, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Arous, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Arous works at
Locations
Vascular Care Group21 Eastern Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 556-0223
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent care
About Dr. Elias Arous, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1477537611
Education & Certifications
- University Mass Med Center
- University Mass Med Center
- U Mass Med Ctr
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arous has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Bypass, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arous speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arous. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.