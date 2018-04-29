Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias Abboud, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Abboud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, MS. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Foundation Hospital.
Dr. Abboud works at
Locations
Patients Choice Clinic of Lexington22741 HIGHWAY 12, Lexington, MS 39095 Directions (662) 834-1961
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Foundation Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot give a strong enough recommendation for Dr. Abboud. He was very knowledgeable and helped me get back in good health. Thank you Doc and staff.
About Dr. Elias Abboud, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1669485983
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital Of Md
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
