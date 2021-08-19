Overview

Dr. Elias Abboud, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universite de Liege Faculte de Medecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Abboud works at Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

