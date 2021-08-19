Dr. Elias Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Abboud, MD
Overview
Dr. Elias Abboud, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universite de Liege Faculte de Medecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Locations
Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology261 Old York Rd Ste 325, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abboud and his staff always made me feel welcome. I have been going there since I was in elementary school, and I am now a junior in college. If that isn't a testament to how much I love going there, I don't know what is. Thanks to him, my asthma and seasonal allergies are under control.
About Dr. Elias Abboud, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003815374
Education & Certifications
- Universite de Liege Faculte de Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abboud has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abboud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abboud speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.