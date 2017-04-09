Dr. Soto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eliana Soto, MD
Overview
Dr. Eliana Soto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Locations
-
1
Hope Fommunity Health Center701 Loyola Ave Ste 108, New Orleans, LA 70113 Directions (504) 503-0878
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Eliana Soto, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1801841978
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto speaks Chinese and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.