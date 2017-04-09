See All General Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Eliana Soto, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (25)
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eliana Soto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Soto works at Hope Fommunity Health Center in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hope Fommunity Health Center
    701 Loyola Ave Ste 108, New Orleans, LA 70113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 503-0878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Umbilical Hernia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 09, 2017
    Wonderful doctor.
    Mary in New Orleans, LA — Apr 09, 2017
    About Dr. Eliana Soto, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801841978
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soto works at Hope Fommunity Health Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Soto’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

