Dr. Eliana Bejarano, MD
Overview
Dr. Eliana Bejarano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud.
Locations
TFPS PBG Burns Road, Ste 1013375 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 420-8492
Jose R Nodarse, MD PC1495 Forest Hill Blvd Ste D, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 651-9056
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eliana Bejarano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902065550
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College Of Medicine/St. Peter's University
- Drexel/ St Peters University Hospital
- Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
- Colegio Aleman , Cali,Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bejarano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bejarano speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bejarano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bejarano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bejarano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bejarano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.