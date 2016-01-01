Dr. Eliahu Bishburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliahu Bishburg, MD
Overview
Dr. Eliahu Bishburg, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Bishburg works at
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6794
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eliahu Bishburg, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1912089236
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Morristown Meml Hosp
- Morristown Meml Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishburg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bishburg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bishburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishburg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishburg.
