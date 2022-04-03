See All Nephrologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD

Nephrology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - Galveston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Saadeh works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hemodialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Round Rock
    1499 E Old Settlers Blvd Ste B, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5209
  2. 2
    The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North
    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 894-9897

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2022
    He is very funny but he knows what his is talking about.
    Salvatore Piazza — Apr 03, 2022
    About Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760446702
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maine Medical Center - Portland, ME
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center College of Medicine - Temple, TX
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Scott &amp; White Medical Center - Temple, TX
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - Galveston, TX
    Medical Education

    Dr. Elia Saadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saadeh has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hemodialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

