Dr. Elia Kassab, MD
Overview
Dr. Elia Kassab, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Kassab works at
Locations
Elia Kassab MD8303 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (347) 439-0849
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great experiences. Dr Kassab orders the correct tests, keeps an active eye on conditions and is thorough and easy going.
About Dr. Elia Kassab, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154350395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassab accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassab works at
Dr. Kassab has seen patients for Overweight, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassab speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassab.
