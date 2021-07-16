See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Elia Fanous, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Elia Fanous, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (133)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elia Fanous, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Fanous works at MacArthur Medical Center in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
6 (26)
View Profile
Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD
Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD
8 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Macarthur Medical Center Irving
    3501 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 256-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Medical City Las Colinas
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fanous?

    Jul 16, 2021
    I absolutely love Dr. Fanous and his whole staff! They are so caring and make me feel so welcome.
    — Jul 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elia Fanous, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elia Fanous, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fanous to family and friends

    Dr. Fanous' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fanous

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elia Fanous, MD.

    About Dr. Elia Fanous, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659308047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tn College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elia Fanous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fanous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fanous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fanous works at MacArthur Medical Center in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fanous’s profile.

    Dr. Fanous has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    133 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elia Fanous, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.