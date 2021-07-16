Dr. Elia Fanous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elia Fanous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elia Fanous, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Fanous works at
Locations
Macarthur Medical Center Irving3501 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 256-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Fanous and his whole staff! They are so caring and make me feel so welcome.
About Dr. Elia Fanous, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1659308047
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
