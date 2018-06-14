Overview

Dr. Elia Abboud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Abboud works at Georgia Heart Institute in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.