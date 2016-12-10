Dr. Eli Ziv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Ziv, MD
Overview
Dr. Eli Ziv, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UC-Irvine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Locations
Lesin, Balfour, and Ziv, A Professional Medical Corporation14624 Sherman Way Ste 303, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 902-2800
Lesin, Balfour and Ziv23861 McBean Pkwy Ste E30, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-8163
Eli Ziv4849 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 217, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 990-4100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lesin, Balfour and Ziv110 Jensen Ct Ste 2A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 660-1650Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ziv is a very kind and caring doctor. He took time to explain to me in details about my hand problems and potential solutions. I highly recommend him for hand related issues.
About Dr. Eli Ziv, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083617666
Education & Certifications
- NYU Hosp for Joint Dis
- USC-Keck Sch Med LAC/USC Med Ctr
- UC-Irvine
- UCLA
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziv has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziv accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziv has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziv on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ziv speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziv. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziv.
