Overview

Dr. Eli Zipkin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Belmont, NC. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Dentistry.



Dr. Zipkin works at Stowe Point Dental Care in Belmont, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.