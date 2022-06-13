See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Staten Island, NY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eli Serur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital, Bayley Seton Hospital and Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.

Dr. Serur works at Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colpopexy, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center
    256 Mason Ave Bldg B Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-9347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital
  • Bayley Seton Hospital
  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colpopexy
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Artificial Insemination Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 13, 2022
Dr. Surer made me feel comfortable and was very reassuring that I would be fine. He was both kind and concerned of my concerns.
About Dr. Eli Serur, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1104995356
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Hosp/Kings Co Hosp Ctr
Fellowship
Residency
  • U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, Obstetrics And Gynecology
Residency
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gynecological Oncology
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eli Serur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Serur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Serur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Serur works at Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Serur’s profile.

Dr. Serur has seen patients for Colpopexy, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Serur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serur.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

