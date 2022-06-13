Dr. Eli Serur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Serur, MD
Overview
Dr. Eli Serur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital, Bayley Seton Hospital and Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Serur works at
Locations
Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center256 Mason Ave Bldg B Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 719-9347
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Bayley Seton Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Surer made me feel comfortable and was very reassuring that I would be fine. He was both kind and concerned of my concerns.
About Dr. Eli Serur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1104995356
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp/Kings Co Hosp Ctr
- U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gynecological Oncology
