Dr. Eli Saleeby, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Skin and Cancer Associates Llp1460 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 752-7552
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
I've had three moh's surgeries with Dr. Saleeby. He has a great bedside manner. He always answers any questions you have in a clear way. He is a very skilled and through surgeon with an easy going personality.
- University WI
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
